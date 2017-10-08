People Are Losing Their Snow White-Loving Minds Over Disneyland's Poison Apple Mugs

The Disney parks most definitely don't hold back when it comes to Halloween, as each location is flooded with more spooky decorations, snacks, and merchandise than we can even keep track of. This year, one piece of merchandise in particular is practically breaking the damn internet: the Snow White-inspired poison apple mugs. These skull-adorned vessels look just like the witch's cursed apple from the classic Disney movie, and people are beyond psyched about them.

The glow-in-the-dark mugs are styled like steins, meaning the button on the handle makes the lid flip open. Park-goers can fill their ghostly souvenir cups with various goodies, from ice cream sundaes and frozen lemonade to grapes or pineapple slices, depending on where they're purchased from. Speaking of where to buy them, below is a list of the locations selling the poison apple steins this Halloween:

Disneyland Park

Disney California Adventure Park

Disneyland Hotel

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel

Prices and filling options vary depending on where you find them, but our personal go-to is getting it with pumpkin hot chocolate at Disneyland. Does it get any more Halloween-y than that!?

Judging from the fact that these cups have sold out each year, we're predicting the same fate this year and suggest snagging your own ASAP (or you can get a look-alike mug from the official Disney store to tide you over instead). Between these and the Oogie Boogie popcorn buckets, our paychecks are getting drained at Disney this Halloween — and we're not one bit mad about it. If you need more convincing to plan a last-minute Disneyland trip to snag your own, check out the cute stein snapshots ahead.