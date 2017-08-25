The Fastest Homemade Pumpkin Soup You'll Ever Make

Of all the Instant Pot recipes out there, I had yet to try a pumpkin soup, but the season is now! First, I learned to pressure cook a gourd. Sliced in half and seeds removed, it only takes five minutes on Manual. It's a miracle! If your grocery isn't carrying sugar pumpkins yet, try kabocha squash or even butternut squash. This particular soup is quick and simple for a reason. It tastes good enough served solo, but sprinkling a ton of parmesan cheese and topping it with homemade garlicky croutons will make it life-changing.

Instant Pot Pumpkin Soup From Anna Monette Roberts, POPSUGAR Food Notes *If you don't have an immersion blender, combine all ingredients in a stand blender, and blend until smooth. Ingredients 1-2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, large diced 2 cloves garlic, minced 2 cups vegetable broth, plus more if needed 1 cooked small squash (kabocha or butternut) or sugar pumpkin Salt and pepper, to taste Toppings Grated parmesan cheese Chopped parsley Cheesy garlicky croutons Directions In an Instant Pot on Saute setting, heat oil. Add onion and garlic and sauté for roughly 10 minutes, stirring and scraping the bottom often, until onion is soft and caramelized. Add vegetable broth and cooked squash (or pumpkin). Use an immersion blender* to blend all ingredients until smooth. Heat until simmering. Salt and pepper to taste. Ladle into bowls. Top with parmesan cheese, chopped parsley, and cheesy, garlicky croutons. Information Category Main Dishes, Soup Cuisine Italian Yield Serves 2-4