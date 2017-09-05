 Skip Nav
22 Cozy Slow-Cooker Casseroles That Make Life Easy

It's always slow-cooker season, and these cozy casserole recipes are here to rescue dinnertime. You'll be glad you won't have to bother with the oven when you've got lasagna, enchiladas, and more casseroles cooking low and slow on your countertop. Let these 22 slow-cooker casserole recipes inspire your home-cooking plans when you don't feel like making too much of an effort in the kitchen.

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes With Blue Cheese
Slow-Cooker Beef Enchiladas
Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Casserole
Slow-Cooker Mexican Breakfast Casserole
Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Casserole
Slow-Cooker Enchilada Quinoa Bake
Slow-Cooker Breakfast Casserole
Slow-Cooker Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes
Overnight Breakfast Casserole
Slow-Cooker 3 Cheese Chicken Lasagna
Slow-Cooker Spinach and Mushroom Enchiladas
Slow-Cooker Taco Tater Tot Casserole
Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Slow-Cooker Mexican Lasagna
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Slow-Cooker Breakfast Tater Tot Casserole
Slow-Cooker Chicken, Mushroom, and Leek Casserole
Slow-Cooker Vegetable Lasagna
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Tater Tot Casserole
Slow-Cooker Southwestern Chicken and Sweet Potato Casserole
Slow-Cooker Caramel French Toast Casserole
Slow CookerCasserolesComfort FoodsDinnerWinterRecipes
Latest Food
