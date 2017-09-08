 Skip Nav
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Food Network Star Runner-Ups: Where Are They Now?

As much as we love seeing what comes next for the winners of Next Food Network Star, it's sometimes the runner-ups whose careers take a more exciting next chapter. I followed up with each from all 13 seasons of this series and discovered that they continue to make major waves in restaurants, cookbook publications, and food television.

Season 1: Deborah Fewell
Season 2: Nathan Lyon
Season 3: Rory Schepisi
Season 4: Adam Gertler
Season 5: Jeffrey Saad
Season 5: Debbie Lee
Season 6: Tom Pizzica
Season 7: Susie Jimenez
Season 8: Martie Duncan
Season 8: Martita Jara
Season 9: Russell Jackson
Season 10: Nicole Gaffney
Season 10: Loreal Gavin
Season 11: Jay Ducote
Season 12: Jernard Wells
Season 13: Cory Bahr
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food Network StarFood NewsCelebrity ChefsFood TVFood Network
Join The Conversation
Food News
McDonald's Tragically Announces the Discontinuation of Our Favorite Drink
by Perri Konecky
Dairy Queen's Molten Lava Cake
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
Giada De Laurentiis Facts
Giada De Laurentiis
12 Things You Don't Know About Giada De Laurentiis
by Erin Cullum
Food Network Halloween Recipes
Celebrity Chefs
by Erin Cullum
Wine Bar George at Disney Springs
Walt Disney World
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds