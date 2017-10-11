 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Guide to Decorating With Mason Jars This Halloween

What can't mason jars do? Mason jars make great gifts, are perfect lunch containers, and can be transformed to make perfect seasonal decor.

Halloween offers a great opportunity to use mason jars in brand new ways. They're the perfect base for a number of Halloween DIY projects, including tabletop pieces and spooky party decor. There's no end to the creativity that can be employed when decorating with mason jars this October. Here is our list of 20 top ideas for spooky and spectacular decorating!

Ghost Traps
Candy Corn Jars
Fall Table Decor
A Mason Jar Lid Pumpkin
Haunted Mansion Jars
Spider Lights
Crochet Ghost Jars
Elegant Lace Lanterns
Silverware Holder
Flying Witch Jar
Leaf Tea Light Holders
Friendly Ghosts
Floating Heads
A Mummy Jar
