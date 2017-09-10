Find Out What's Happened to Your Favorite HGTV Hosts of Yesteryear

If you're anything like me, you spend a lot of time watching HGTV — and have done so for years! The network, which launched in 1994, has seen a number of series and hosts over the last two decades. At the moment, the network has a huge roster of stars including the Property Brothers's Drew and Jonathan Scott and Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

Many years ago, however, the network was populated by a number of different faces. You may have wondered, at one time or another, what happened to your favorite HGTV hosts of yesterday. Well, wonder no longer, because we've found out!