 Skip Nav
HGTV
What Really Happens After You're Cast on Fixer Upper
Spring Decor
How a Mom of 3 Created the Most Efficient Kitchen Ever
HGTV
Joanna Gaines's Candid Message to Mothers Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Find Out What's Happened to Your Favorite HGTV Hosts of Yesteryear

If you're anything like me, you spend a lot of time watching HGTV — and have done so for years! The network, which launched in 1994, has seen a number of series and hosts over the last two decades. At the moment, the network has a huge roster of stars including the Property Brothers's Drew and Jonathan Scott and Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

Many years ago, however, the network was populated by a number of different faces. You may have wondered, at one time or another, what happened to your favorite HGTV hosts of yesterday. Well, wonder no longer, because we've found out!

Related
You Don't Get to Keep the Furniture — and 6 Other Shocking Revelations About Being on Fixer Upper

Divine Design Host Candice Olson
Designing For the Sexes Host Michael Payne
You're Home Host Kitty Bartholomew
Room by Room Hosts Matt Fox and Shari Hiller
Decorating Cents Host Joan Steffend
Gardening by the Yard Host Paul James
Designer’s Challenge Host Chris Harrison
Interiors by Design Host Chris Madden
Property Virgins Host Sandra Rinomato
Sensible Chic Host Brooke Channon
Urban Outsiders Host Matt James
The Carol Duvall Show Host Carol Duvall
Design on a Dime Host Casey Noble
Design on a Dime Host and Designer Brice Cooper
Dear Genevieve Host Genevieve Gorder
Secrets From a Stylist Host Emily Henderson
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
HGTV
Join The Conversation
Decor Inspiration
22 Farm-tastic Decorating Ideas Inspired by HGTV Host Joanna Gaines
by Angela Elias
Scott McGillivray's Wedding Dance Video
HGTV
This HGTV Host Just Took the First Dance to a Whole New Level
by Angela Elias
15 Things You Didn't Know About the Third Scott Brother
HGTV
15 Things You Didn't Know About the Third Scott Brother
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Luxurious Bathroom Updates
Bathrooms
Create a Spa Bathroom Out of Your HGTV Dreams
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Scott McGillivray Kitchen Design Advice
Small Space Living
3 Ingenious Ways Scott McGillivray Worked Storage Into This Tiny Kitchen
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds