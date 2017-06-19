Once Upon a Time, Daddy Yankee Rocked a Mean Mustache — We Have Proof

A post shared by Olga Tañon (@olgatanonofficial) on Jan 14, 2015 at 6:47am PST

There once was a time when Daddy Yankee wasn't the "King of Reggaeton" but just a young man starting off his career. Back then, he looked completely different — completely!

Digging through the depths of the internet, we stumbled upon an old photo Olga Tañon posted with Yankee before he became a household name, and, wow, he looks not at all like the flashy singer we know. He had a mustache, he was wearing no jewelry and no sunglasses, and his outfit was just a plain black suit. Let us know when you've picked up your jaw from the floor; we'll wait!

"Wow with my beloved @daddyyankee when he first started!! Today with a spectacular career and incredible success. I call him Mr. Discipline!!!!" Olga captioned the photo in Spanish. Now decades later, he's released tons of hit songs and shows no signs of stopping.