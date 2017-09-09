 Skip Nav
15 Day of the Dead Altars to Inspire Your Celebration

For the many Latin-American families who take the time to honor lost loved ones on Day of the Dead, one central part of the celebration is decorating a table or area dedicated to remembering. Homemade altars are simply the focus of the celebration, so you're probably spending a lot of time honing your creativity to make yours as unique as possible.

Here are 15 beautiful ideas from Instagram that incorporate family members' favorite snacks and hobbies and classic symbols like sugar skulls to help you get inspired.

