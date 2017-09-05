 Skip Nav
16 Pasta Recipes With a Latin Touch That Are Worth Every Calorie
10 Halloween Costumes That Have Us Really Confused

People get pretty creative to come up with the best Halloween costume, but sometimes creativity can take a wrong turn and actually become a little offensive. There are plenty of slightly weird and not-quite-right Halloween costumes out there (sexy baby, really?), and though we're all up for not taking yourself too seriously, there's a fine line between what's witty and what can be considered inappropriate.

Case in point: to some, costumes that poke fun at typical items in Latinx culture — like a piñata or a Day of the Dead skeleton — can be fine, but to some others, it might be disrespectful. Here are a few costumes you might want to think twice about wearing — and while you're at it, here are a few you should definitely wear.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

Latina Dancer Costume
Sexy Colombia Soccer Player Costume
Mrs. Muerte Costume
Sexy Shooter Happy Hour Costume
Tequila Princess Costume
Sexy Piñata Costume
La Adelita Costume
Taco Dress Costume
Women's Matador Costume
Men's Mexican Costume
