10 Halloween Costumes That Have Us Really Confused

People get pretty creative to come up with the best Halloween costume, but sometimes creativity can take a wrong turn and actually become a little offensive. There are plenty of slightly weird and not-quite-right Halloween costumes out there (sexy baby, really?), and though we're all up for not taking yourself too seriously, there's a fine line between what's witty and what can be considered inappropriate.

Case in point: to some, costumes that poke fun at typical items in Latinx culture — like a piñata or a Day of the Dead skeleton — can be fine, but to some others, it might be disrespectful. Here are a few costumes you might want to think twice about wearing — and while you're at it, here are a few you should definitely wear.

