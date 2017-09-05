10 Halloween Costumes That Have Us Really Confused

Latina Halloween Costumes That Might Cross the Line
People get pretty creative to come up with the best Halloween costume, but sometimes creativity can take a wrong turn and actually become a little offensive. There are plenty of slightly weird and not-quite-right Halloween costumes out there (sexy baby, really?), and though we're all up for not taking yourself too seriously, there's a fine line between what's witty and what can be considered inappropriate.
Case in point: to some, costumes that poke fun at typical items in Latinx culture — like a piñata or a Day of the Dead skeleton — can be fine, but to some others, it might be disrespectful. Here are a few costumes you might want to think twice about wearing — and while you're at it, here are a few you should definitely wear.
— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez