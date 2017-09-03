 Skip Nav
41 Photos of Shakira and Gerard Piqué Proving They Are a Match Made in Heaven
8 Haunted Houses and Hotels in Latin America
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's Sweetest Pictures Together
55+ Memes You'll Only Relate to If You're Latinx

While people love to generalize and assume all Latinx dress, act, eat, and talk the same, we all know that's not true. But we also can't deny that there are customs that tie us together, and those are the ones that when spotted in meme form, you immediately share.

Those humorous moments (i.e., the fact that Vicks VapoRub reigns supreme in most households) are the ones you want to spread like wildfire while you giggle, even tapping the people next to you IRL and showing them your phone for a good laugh. We've rounded more than 50 of those memes here — get ready to flood your friends' feeds.

Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto

