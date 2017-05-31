Who Has Selena Gomez Dated? Here Are All the Lucky Guys She's Been Linked To

From releasing a new addictive album, aptly titled Revival, to stepping up her fashion game to immeasurable heights to taking a hiatus from the spotlight to concentrate on herself, Selena Gomez has had quite the past few years. Though the former Disney star turned superstar singer has said she'll be sharing less about her personal life, it seems like the total opposite is happening, most recently publicly engaging in a steamy kissing session with The Weeknd.

So, since Selena is just keeping us on our toes when it comes to her love life, we're taking a look back at her rumored and confirmed flames — yes, beyond the undying memory of Justin Bieber. Keep scrolling to remember all the guys Selena has been linked to.

— Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto