The Cast of Selena: Where Are They Now?

When Selena first came out, it took the world by storm, and the iconic film still resonates today. Selena debuted on the big screen on March 21, 1997, just shy of the two-year anniversary of the untimely death of Selena Quintanilla. The movie depicts Selena's life from when she first became part of Los Dinos at age 9 to her last concert at the Houston Astrodome. It was the movie that catapulted Jennifer Lopez to stardom, but what about the rest of the actors? We're taking a look back at the cast of the movie and where they are now 22 years after the release of the hit film.