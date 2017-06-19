 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Things You're Tired of Hearing as a First-Generation, US-Born Latina
Summer
Your Favorite Stars Look Damn Good in Bikinis
Zoe Saldana
17 Too-Real Parenting Quotes From Zoe Saldana That'll Make You Love Her Even More
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Weekend in Paris Was as Sweet as Ice Cream
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Things You're Tired of Hearing as a First-Generation, US-Born Latina

We know we don't have to tell you that being a first-generation, US-born Latina is a pretty cool thing — right now is a good time to thank your parents for all their sacrifice; we'll wait — but your amazingness often also comes with some annoying comments and questions. You know people might mean well sometimes when they ask things like, "But where is your accent?" And we get it if you still can't help but roll your eyes Anderson-Cooper-style at the questions you get over and over again. Read on and nod along to these annoying things you're most likely tired of hearing.

Related
14 Everyday Struggles of Bilingual People

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina LivingGifsIdentityHumor
Join The Conversation
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Latina Bloggers With Their Own Brand
Latina Living
7 Latina Fashion Bloggers Who Created Their Own Brands
by Celia Fernandez
Latin Road Trip Playlist
Music
The Ultimate "Sing at the Top of Your Lungs in the Car" Playlist
by Alessandra Foresto
Things About Food Only Latinx Understand
Humor
by Emilia Benton
Signs You're Obsessed With Summer
Humor
17 Signs You're Obsessed With Summer
by Macy Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds