Jennifer Lopez's Dad Has Been by Her Side For All of Her Biggest Accomplishments

You might see Jennifer Lopez with her mom and sisters all the time — they are one tight group — but while her dad, David Lopez, is more private, that doesn't stop the actress, singer, and producer from showing him some love on social media and bringing him along to the most important red carpets.

David has been by Jennifer's side through movie premieres, the opening of her Las Vegas residency, and even her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, where he posed for photos with his ex-wife and grandchildren. On his birthday in 2016, Jennifer did what every daughter is known to do on a special occasion, commemorating his day with a cute picture on Instagram and a sweet caption that read: "Happy Birthday to this amazing man who raised me into the person I am today and who showed me unconditional love truly exists!!!"

Like with most of J Lo's life (her relationship with Alex Rodriguez and her kids, for example), she finds the perfect way to keep fans in the loop, while still respecting her loved ones' privacy, stepping in to defend her family when needed. In 2007, Jennifer set the record straight about her dad's religion. "My dad has been a Scientologist for 20 years. He's the best man that I know in my life and so, it's weird to me that people want to paint it in a negative way," she told CBS.

Jennifer will be the first to say that regardless of the ups and downs in their relationships, her dad has always found his way back to being her number one cheerleader. "I feel like he's always been proud, since I was like running track when I was 9 or 10 years old," J Lo shared with the Today show in 2016. "He was like, 'My daughter runs track!' . . . It just didn't matter to him. He was just proud of me."