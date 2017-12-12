 Skip Nav
30 of the Best Latin Songs You Can Do a Zumba Workout To

If you didn't already know this, Zumba is a great way to exercise because you are essentially working out every single part of your body. Plus, you can do it while listening to some of your most-loved artists — picture yourself doing Zumba to Daddy Yankee's "Hula Hoop" or Carlos Vives and Shakira's "Bicicleta." The best part is that thanks to YouTube, you can follow Zumba workouts from wherever you are. Grab some workout gear and get ready to dance along to some of your favorite songs.

Daddy Yankee's "Hula Hoop"
Selena's "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom"
Shakira's "Chantaje"
Shakira's "Waka Waka"
Shakira's "Me Enamoré"
Selena's "Baila Esta Cumbia"
Jennifer Lopez's "Ni Tú Ni Yo"
Jennifer Lopez's "On the Floor"
Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina"
Daddy Yankee's "Rompe"
Daddy Yankee's "Shaky Shaky"
J Balvin's "Mi Gente"
J Balvin's "Safari"
Maluma's "Felices Los 4"
Luis Fonsi's "Despacito"
Ricky Martin's "La Mordidita"
Ricky Martin's "Maria"
Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca"
Ricky Martin's "She Bangs"
Gente de Zona's "La Gozadera"
Marc Anthony's "Aguanile"
Don Omar's "Zumba"
Pitbull's "Fireball"
Pitbull's "Taxi"
Enrique Iglesias's "Bailando"
Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud"
Marc Anthony's "Rain Over Me"
Thalia's "Desde Esa Noche"
Demi Lovato's "Confident"
Carlos Vives and Shakira's "La Bicicleta"
Latina FitnessLatina CelebrityWorkoutsZumba
