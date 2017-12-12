30 of the Best Latin Songs You Can Do a Zumba Workout To

If you didn't already know this, Zumba is a great way to exercise because you are essentially working out every single part of your body. Plus, you can do it while listening to some of your most-loved artists — picture yourself doing Zumba to Daddy Yankee's "Hula Hoop" or Carlos Vives and Shakira's "Bicicleta." The best part is that thanks to YouTube, you can follow Zumba workouts from wherever you are. Grab some workout gear and get ready to dance along to some of your favorite songs.