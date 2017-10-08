Amp Up Traditional Anniversary Gifts With These Unique Ideas

It's important to recognize momentous occasions, especially the celebration of love and marriage. Giving a specific and thematic gift based on the number of years a couple has been together is a pretty ancient custom. And besides being fun to give thoughtful presents, it can also represent a symbol of good luck and celebrate the couple's commitment.

But just because people have been giving gifts to represent specific milestones for centuries doesn't mean your gift has to be dated. Below, you'll find ideas to make traditional anniversary gifts even more personal and romantic.

1st Anniversary: Paper

Your wedding song printed and framed

A marathon bib for a race you ran together

A concert ticket to your favorite band's show

A new journal

A personal letter

2nd Anniversary: Cotton

A set of soft sheets

Cozy socks to keep your loved one's feet warm

Matching t-shirts

Tickets to a carnival for cotton candy

A tapestry to hang in your home

3rd Anniversary: Leather

A custom wallet

A pair of leather shoes

A stunning new belt

A key fob

A watch

4th Anniversary: Fruit and Flowers

A bouquet (obviously!)

Planting a rose bush

Homemade apple pie

Homemade preserves

A botanical tattoo

5th Anniversary: Wood

A cutting board

A custom charging dock

An engraved knife

A wooden ring

6th Anniversary: Iron

A game of horseshoe

A binge-watch weekend of Game of Thrones

A cast-iron skillet

A travel steam iron

An iron sign of your initials

7th Anniversary: Wool

A Pendleton blanket

Homemade mittens

A warm beanie

A pool table with fresh felt

A trip to New Zealand to visit all the sheep

8th Anniversary: Bronze

A bronze key chain with your anniversary date

A small sculpture for the yard

A day at the museum to look at statues

A water fountain

9th Anniversary: Pottery

Handmade pottery with the family member's hand imprints

A new mug with family photos

A pottery class

A vase for those special flowers

Coasters

10th Anniversary: Tin/Aluminum

A custom coffee tin

Tin candles

A galvanized vase

11th Anniversary: Steel

A water bottle

A set of golf clubs

A jewelry box

A nonstick pan

12th Anniversary: Silk

Pajamas

Lingerie

A robe

Silk sheets

An Hermès silk scarf

13th Anniversary: Lace

A lacy dress

Frame her wedding dress

Lingerie

14th Anniversary: Ivory

A piano concert in the park

Ivory-colored towels

A trip to the zoo to see the elephants

A bone-replica flatware set

15th Anniversary: Crystal

Healing crystals

A crystal decanter

A stone necklace

Stone coasters

20th Anniversary: China

A dinner party where you use your wedding china

A new china set

A vintage china cup

A trip to Chinatown for dim sum

25th Anniversary: Silver

Cufflinks

Jewelry

An iPhone X

30th Anniversary: Pearl

Any pearl jewelry necklace

An oyster-shucking trip

A pearl-diving adventure

35th Anniversary: Coral

Scuba diving along the Great Barrier Reef

A coral bowl

A coral necklace

40th Anniversary: Ruby

Ruby earrings

A red velvet cake with ruby red frosting

Ruby cufflinks

A ruby tie clip

A bottle of ruby port

45th Anniversary: Sapphire

Bombay Sapphire Gin

A blue-themed party

A sapphire bracelet

50th Anniversary: Gold

A new wedding band

Godiva chocolates

A golden rose

A gold picture frame with a wedding photo

Gold-rimmed Champagne flutes

55th Anniversary: Emerald

A trip to Ireland (the Emerald Isle)

A cozy emerald blanket to share

An emerald tiara, just because

60th Anniversary: Diamond