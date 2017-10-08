Anniversary Gifts by Year
Amp Up Traditional Anniversary Gifts With These Unique Ideas
It's important to recognize momentous occasions, especially the celebration of love and marriage. Giving a specific and thematic gift based on the number of years a couple has been together is a pretty ancient custom. And besides being fun to give thoughtful presents, it can also represent a symbol of good luck and celebrate the couple's commitment.
But just because people have been giving gifts to represent specific milestones for centuries doesn't mean your gift has to be dated. Below, you'll find ideas to make traditional anniversary gifts even more personal and romantic.
1st Anniversary: Paper
- Your wedding song printed and framed
- A marathon bib for a race you ran together
- A concert ticket to your favorite band's show
- A new journal
- A personal letter
2nd Anniversary: Cotton
- A set of soft sheets
- Cozy socks to keep your loved one's feet warm
- Matching t-shirts
- Tickets to a carnival for cotton candy
- A tapestry to hang in your home
3rd Anniversary: Leather
- A custom wallet
- A pair of leather shoes
- A stunning new belt
- A key fob
- A watch
4th Anniversary: Fruit and Flowers
- A bouquet (obviously!)
- Planting a rose bush
- Homemade apple pie
- Homemade preserves
- A botanical tattoo
5th Anniversary: Wood
- A cutting board
- A custom charging dock
- An engraved knife
- A wooden ring
6th Anniversary: Iron
- A game of horseshoe
- A binge-watch weekend of Game of Thrones
- A cast-iron skillet
- A travel steam iron
- An iron sign of your initials
7th Anniversary: Wool
- A Pendleton blanket
- Homemade mittens
- A warm beanie
- A pool table with fresh felt
- A trip to New Zealand to visit all the sheep
8th Anniversary: Bronze
- A bronze key chain with your anniversary date
- A small sculpture for the yard
- A day at the museum to look at statues
- A water fountain
9th Anniversary: Pottery
- Handmade pottery with the family member's hand imprints
- A new mug with family photos
- A pottery class
- A vase for those special flowers
- Coasters
10th Anniversary: Tin/Aluminum
- A custom coffee tin
- Tin candles
- A galvanized vase
11th Anniversary: Steel
- A water bottle
- A set of golf clubs
- A jewelry box
- A nonstick pan
12th Anniversary: Silk
- Pajamas
- Lingerie
- A robe
- Silk sheets
- An Hermès silk scarf
13th Anniversary: Lace
- A lacy dress
- Frame her wedding dress
- Lingerie
14th Anniversary: Ivory
- A piano concert in the park
- Ivory-colored towels
- A trip to the zoo to see the elephants
- A bone-replica flatware set
15th Anniversary: Crystal
- Healing crystals
- A crystal decanter
- A stone necklace
- Stone coasters
20th Anniversary: China
- A dinner party where you use your wedding china
- A new china set
- A vintage china cup
- A trip to Chinatown for dim sum
25th Anniversary: Silver
- Cufflinks
- Jewelry
- An iPhone X
30th Anniversary: Pearl
- Any pearl jewelry necklace
- An oyster-shucking trip
- A pearl-diving adventure
35th Anniversary: Coral
- Scuba diving along the Great Barrier Reef
- A coral bowl
- A coral necklace
40th Anniversary: Ruby
- Ruby earrings
- A red velvet cake with ruby red frosting
- Ruby cufflinks
- A ruby tie clip
- A bottle of ruby port
45th Anniversary: Sapphire
- Bombay Sapphire Gin
- A blue-themed party
- A sapphire bracelet
50th Anniversary: Gold
- A new wedding band
- Godiva chocolates
- A golden rose
- A gold picture frame with a wedding photo
- Gold-rimmed Champagne flutes
55th Anniversary: Emerald
- A trip to Ireland (the Emerald Isle)
- A cozy emerald blanket to share
- An emerald tiara, just because
60th Anniversary: Diamond
- A conflict-free ring
- A diamond-shaped vase or bowl
- Playing a game of hearts with the love of your life
Image Source: Stock Snap/ Eric Alves