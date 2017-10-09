 Skip Nav
35 Sexy Halloween Costumes For Men

We're all about coupling up and rocking a sexy costume for Halloween, but what if you've got an ensemble that doesn't require a sidekick? Not to worry. We've got plenty of costume ideas for solo men. No need to dress like a goofball this year; there are plenty of ideas from celebrities and characters so every guy can look totally hot. Check out these sexy costumes for men that will leave you totally tantalized.

Luke Cage
Glenn From The Walking Dead
Jack Sparrow
Top Gun
Ryan Gosling in Drive
David Beckham
Cop
Star-Lord
Clark Kent
Danny Zuko
Christian Grey
Jay Gatsby
Lumberjack
John Constantine
James Bond
King Leonidas
Sherlock
Aaron Samuels From Mean Girls
Tarzan
Justin Timberlake
Sons of Anarchy Biker
Captain America
Jon Snow
Fireman
Owen Grady
