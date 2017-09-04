35 Initial Tattoos Perfect For Proclaiming Your Love For Your Partner

If matching couples' tattoos are a bit too much for you, scale it back with a simple letter of your partner's first name. Getting their initials inked is a sweet way to say that you're in it for the long haul (there's really no turning back now) and to show him or her some major love. The best part is that you can make them as discreet and tiny or as big and loud as you want. Get inspired by the 35 tattoos ahead!



