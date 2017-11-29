 Skip Nav
25 Hilarious Gifts That Will Make Your Friends LOL

For those of us who enjoy having a sarcastic sense of humor, this holiday season is the perfect time to give your BFF something to laugh about. Instead of getting them another pair of socks, make them feel extra special with a funny item that reminds you of your friendship. We searched and rounded up a list of silly and swear-worthy choices they'll obsess over. From a "f*ck it" desk nameplate to a secret hidden flask, you'll want to check these out. Shop our favorites.

Natico
Decision Paperweight
$18
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Natico Home & Living
Bed Bath & Beyond Kitchen
Kitchen Expressions 10-Inch x 14-Inch Bamboo Cutting Board
$37.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Kitchen
Bed Bath & Beyond Bath Accessories
Squatty Potty Emoji Poo Plunger
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Bath Accessories
Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living
Toilet Golf Potty Putter
$10
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living
Bed Bath & Beyond
Emergency Handbook Book Flask
$14.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Bar
Knock Knock
Slang Flashcards
$10
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Knock Knock Games & Puzzles
The Land of Nod Kids Lighting
Gummy Bear Night Light (Blue)
$29
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Lighting
UncommonGoods Tabletop
Cheese Degrees Cutting Board
$19.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Tabletop
UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes
Periodic Table of NYC Trash
$40
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes
IDEA
Bad Good Shot Glasses - Set of 2
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more IDEA Drinkware
Etsy Pillowcases & Shams
Etsy My side / my dog's side or cat's side funny pillow case - custom personalized pillowcase great gift
$15
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Pillowcases & Shams
Fred & Friends
Funny Side Up Animal Egg Mold
$20
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Fred & Friends Kitchen Tools
REVOLVE Clothes and Shoes
Secret Service Beauty Fuck Hair Tweezer
$29
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Clothes and Shoes
Wish You Were Beer Doormat
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Henry Googly Eye Planter
$6
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Urban Outfitters
Furry Sloth Pillow
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Bag of Coal Soaps
$10
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Urban Outfitters
Meowditation Keychain
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
"Let Me File That Under F*ck It" Desk Plate
$33
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Decor
Pizza Grow Kit
$12
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
UncommonGoods Men's Fashion
Tricerataco Holder
$12
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Men's Fashion
"F*ck Off, I'm Coloring" Coloring Book
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Beeropoly
$35
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
F*ck the Game
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Go the F*ck Away Mug
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
