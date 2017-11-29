Funny Gifts For Friends
25 Hilarious Gifts That Will Make Your Friends LOL
For those of us who enjoy having a sarcastic sense of humor, this holiday season is the perfect time to give your BFF something to laugh about. Instead of getting them another pair of socks, make them feel extra special with a funny item that reminds you of your friendship. We searched and rounded up a list of silly and swear-worthy choices they'll obsess over. From a "f*ck it" desk nameplate to a secret hidden flask, you'll want to check these out. Shop our favorites.
Kitchen Expressions 10-Inch x 14-Inch Bamboo Cutting Board
$37.99
Squatty Potty Emoji Poo Plunger
$19.99
Toilet Golf Potty Putter
$10
Emergency Handbook Book Flask
$14.99
Gummy Bear Night Light (Blue)
$29
from The Land of Nod
Cheese Degrees Cutting Board
$19.99
Periodic Table of NYC Trash
$40
Etsy My side / my dog's side or cat's side funny pillow case - custom personalized pillowcase great gift
$15
from Etsy
Funny Side Up Animal Egg Mold
$20
from Kohl's
Secret Service Beauty Fuck Hair Tweezer
$29
from REVOLVE
Henry Googly Eye Planter
$6
Furry Sloth Pillow
$49
Bag of Coal Soaps
$10
Meowditation Keychain
$8
Tricerataco Holder
$12
