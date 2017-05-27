How to Talk to Your Kids About Sex at Every Age

Hearing the phrase "sex talk" probably reminds you of the embarrassing conversation you had with your own parents about the birds and the bees when you were a teenager, but the truth of the matter is that we should be discussing sex with our kids from a much younger age. You likely just had a thought flash through your head about your child's innocence and how ridiculous it would be to try to explain reproduction to a toddler, but sex is multifaceted and the actual act of sex isn't the only topic to cover when it comes to this sensitive subject (think back to when your 3-year-old took his penis out in the grocery store that one time, which could have been avoided — maybe — if you had discussed appropriate times to whip it out beforehand).

We know, we know, this stuff is AWKWARD, but read through for a few easy tips to help you figure out how to talk to your child about sex at every age.