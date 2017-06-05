The Most Common Car Seat Mishaps New Parents Make

Most parents don't like to admit it, but Prince William isn't the only new parent to make a car seat mistake — nearly every new parent has gone through the experience of a car seat mishap. Whether it's improper installation of the seat itself or operator error when buckling in your child, a lot of these car seat no-nos aren't obvious until you've been set straight.

With the help of our readers, as well as guidance from Sarah Tilton, Britax's child passenger safety technician and chair of the National Child Passenger Safety Board, we've rounded up 11 of the most common car seat safety issues faced by both new parents and parents transitioning their child from one car seat to another.

Read through to make sure your child's car seat is safe.