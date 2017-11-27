 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
I Told Everyone My Baby's Name Before He Was Born – Here's Why You Should, Too
Pregnancy
This Mom Had a Maternity Shoot at Target For Her Rainbow Baby — It'll Feed Your Soul
Holiday For Kids
This Dollhouse From Target's Chip and Joanna Gaines Line Is the Sweetest Gift Idea For Kids
Kid Shopping
21 Baby Registry Items You Can't Live Without — All on Amazon and Under $200

Should I Tell People My Unborn Baby's Name?

I Told Everyone My Baby's Name Before He Was Born – Here's Why You Should, Too

At the time of writing this article, there are around 670,000 gender reveal videos on YouTube. Families are practically tripping over themselves to out-cute and out-clever the viral video before it. But just as people are eager to share their child's gender assigned at birth, they also seem to be pretty tight-lipped when it comes to that same baby's name.

Once my husband and I found out our son's gender around the 20-week mark, we decided on his name before we even got home from the doctor's office. It was the right amount of rarity while still being common and we were in love. To us, once we decided on a name the whole pregnancy felt more real. Yes, I had been feeling the baby move and had a growing bump, but choosing the name was, for me, when I became a mom.

Related
An Open Letter to Anyone Considering a Unique Name For Their Baby
Yes, I had been feeling the baby move and had a growing bump, but choosing the name was, for me, when I became a mom.

People ask a lot of questions when you're pregnant, some of them inappropriate. While I didn't feel comfortable talking about my birth plan, I had no problem sharing the name of my son. Anyone who asked I would tell them, and I don't understand what the big deal was.

Sure, some people are not positive about their chosen names and want to wait until the baby is born before deciding, but getting to tell people my son's name before hand was really wonderful.

Besides making things feel more real for us, it helped our family connect with the baby more. He wasn't just some blob in my belly, he had a name, and that was enough to establish connections.

Related
Based on This Year's Trends, These 30 Names Will Be Among the Most Popular of 2018

We received lovely baby blankets and onesies with his name and initials. Books that were gifted at the baby shower were addressed to him with personal notes. Years from now, when he can read and appreciate the sentiment, seeing his name will mean so much more than a generic "Baby."

When I was pregnant I was teaching, which means I told a lot of people his name. Consequently, I was more prepared for how his name would be received once he was out and about. I knew whether or not it was going to get misheard, potential nicknames, and possible childhood taunts.

One reason why people don't reveal the baby's name is to ward off other people's opinions. I could tell there were a couple of my friends who didn't like the name, but just like I didn't get pregnant to please them, I'm wasn't going to change his name for them either. Most people that I talked to had enough common sense to keep their opinions to themselves. Even if they didn't, it wouldn't have changed a thing.

My son's name, which I don't reveal here for his privacy since he's not old enough to tell me his wishes, is special to me. I didn't stop feeling that way once I told people it — if anything, it made the pregnancy a whole lot easier.

Image Source: Unsplash/ Guillaume de Germain
Join the conversation
Personal EssayParenting Tips And AdviceBaby NamesPregnancy
Pregnancy
Jaw-Dropping Then-and-Now Photos of the Twin Sisters Who Gave Birth 15 Minutes Apart
by Alessia Santoro
Why Ina Garten Chose to Not Have Kids
Ina Garten
Ina Garten's Reason For Not Wanting Children Will Have Many Women Nodding in Agreement
by Nicole Yi
Unique Baby Names
Babies
100 Baby Names You've Never Heard of but Are Going to Want to Use
by Alessia Santoro
Photo of Baby Still Attached to Placenta by Umbilical Cord
Babies
This Powerful Photo of a Baby Still Connected to His Placenta Shows How Mind-Blowing Birth Is
by Kate Schweitzer
Struggles of Having a Baby Around the Holidays
Humor
The 14 Struggles (and 1 Big Perk!) of Having a Holiday Baby
by Lauren Turner
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds