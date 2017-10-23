Whole Foods Is Launching the Self-Serve Mac and Cheese Bar of Your Dreams

 Skip Nav
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry

It's no secret that most Whole Foods stores have a hot bar, but one new location will have something never seen before: a freakin' macaroni and cheese bar. The Whole Foods Market Union Station location in Denver is set to open on Nov. 15, and it will be home to Whole Foods' very first self-serve station meant to make every mac-and-cheese-lover's dreams come true. And it won't just include your typical elbows and cheddar mac 'n' cheese, either. The mac and cheese bar options will include pulled pork BBQ mac and cheese, roasted tomato mac and cheese, and even a vegan mac and cheese, The Denver Post reports.

As if that's not exciting enough, the Union Station store will also have a poke bar and a 100-pound tower of cheese that will be — are you sitting down? — hand-cut to order. This could be a very, very dangerous place to do your grocery shopping on an empty stomach. Anyone else suddenly want to spend their Friday night hanging out at Whole Foods?

Image Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart

Join the conversation
Food NewsMacaroni And CheeseWhole Foods
