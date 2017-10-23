Whole Foods Is Launching the Self-Serve Mac and Cheese Bar of Your Dreams

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry

It's no secret that most Whole Foods stores have a hot bar, but one new location will have something never seen before: a freakin' macaroni and cheese bar. The Whole Foods Market Union Station location in Denver is set to open on Nov. 15, and it will be home to Whole Foods' very first self-serve station meant to make every mac-and-cheese-lover's dreams come true. And it won't just include your typical elbows and cheddar mac 'n' cheese, either. The mac and cheese bar options will include pulled pork BBQ mac and cheese, roasted tomato mac and cheese, and even a vegan mac and cheese, The Denver Post reports.

As if that's not exciting enough, the Union Station store will also have a poke bar and a 100-pound tower of cheese that will be — are you sitting down? — hand-cut to order. This could be a very, very dangerous place to do your grocery shopping on an empty stomach. Anyone else suddenly want to spend their Friday night hanging out at Whole Foods?

Whole Foods has stepped up its game with several exciting features in stores across the nation, including self-serve mochi bars in many locations and a produce butcher in NYC. But this is the only mac and cheese bar so far, and we're left crossing our fingers that the company will roll it out to more locations in the future. Denver residents, consider yourselves lucky!