House of Cards Creator Finds Dark Similarity Between Trump and Frank Underwood



If there's one person who can see through deceptive speech writing and policy wringing, it might be Beau Willimon, the creator of House of Cards. The man who created the fictional, devious character of Frank Underwood noticed a similarity between him and President Donald Trump during the president's speech on Afghanistan on Aug. 21. Willimon also called out Trump's speech as an attempt to distract the public from the president's comments on the events in Charlottesville, VA, as well as the ongoing Russia investigation.

Willimon took issue with Trump's new commitment to send more troops to Afghanistan. In a series of tweets, Willimon wrote that ". . . He desperately wants to change the subject and project strength . . . This is a standard tactic for him. Whenever he is in trouble he amps up rhetoric on terrorism, as well as his 'law and order' agenda . . . But this isn't just rhetoric. It's the lives of thousands of soldiers. Commanded by a man who trades insults on Twitter with Kim Jong Un." He then brought up Trump's proposed transgender ban in the military, his critique of Khizr Khan, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2016, and other examples of Trump's ineptitude with democracy and war.

He even used the refrain from "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" to explain Trump's tactics.

Willimon also brought up how he wanted Frank Underwood to remain a fictitious character — and not one the US would actually see leading it.

The quote he's referring to is a line from Frank Underwood in the season four finale of the show, as well as this season's tagline. Willimon's ultimate point, however, was that we should remain vigilant and remember Trump's comments on Charlottesville and the investigation into whether or not Russia was involved with the 2016 election.

