Donald "Unlimited PTO" Trump's Old Tweet About Hanukkah Is Coming Back to Bite Him

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, an old Donald Trump tweet about Hanukkah has resurfaced, and it's yet another petty attempt to condemn former President Barack Obama while directly contradicting his present actions. This time, it's the date of the White House Hanukkah Party that's in question.

On Dec. 7, Trump held his first White House Hanukkah Party, but as any candle-lighting tribe member like myself would know, the eight-night Festival of Lights doesn't begin until next week. For Trump, a premature party before a golf trip to Mar-a-Lago is totally acceptable. If only he held himself to the same standards that he held Obama during his presidency. . .

Six years ago, Trump took to Twitter to bark at Obama's early Hanukkah party, which took place on Dec. 8, 2011, when Hanukkah didn't start until Dec. 20 that year. "Why was the Hanukah celebration held in the White House two weeks early? @BarackObama wants to vacation in Hawaii in late December. Sad," Trump tweeted, seen below.

Why was the Hanukah celebration held in the White House two weeks early? @BarackObama wants to vacation in Hawaii in late December. Sad. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2011

Well, topping the list of things that are actually "sad"? Not only did he spell the holiday wrong, but this man has also taken more time off in one year of being president than Obama did in eight years!

On Dec. 8, Trump is heading to his Palm Beach golf resort for the NINTH time this year. As of Sept. 1, Trump had taken 53 "leisure days" and had already depleted the Secret Service budget because of his jet-setting ways. He's acting like he's in retirement when his job is actually the most important role he's ever had. That, my friend, is sad.

It didn't take long before Trump's old tweet regained traction, and the replies started pouring in. Once again, we can always count on the Twittersphere to put our eye-rolling emotions into words, and they're incredibly on point. Check out some reactions below, and then check out these flip-flops that prove our president's tweets are nothing short of a walking contraction.

Why is yours a week early? 🏌🏻‍♂️??? — Adam Wolf (@awolf12) December 8, 2017

White House celebrated Hannukah today though it doesnt start till next Tuesday. Trump will be at his resort tomorrow in palm beach. https://t.co/56zhrfqHBH — Dafna Linzer (@DafnaLinzer) December 8, 2017

And here we are - 6 years later - and you're holding #Hanukkah (note the spelling, you have Jewish grandchildren) early so you can

a) go golfing at one of your own properties

b) hide from Mueller

c) hide from the 19 women who have accused you of sexual assault

d) all of the above — nowornever (@ShoutAloudNow) December 8, 2017

#Trump is on track to spend more on travel in 1 YEAR than #Obama spent in 8 YEARS. Sad! Go lay down I think you are drunk Donnie "LittleFinger" Drumph. — Carl Blauvelt (@carlblauvelt) December 8, 2017