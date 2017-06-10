 Skip Nav
This Emoji-Laced Tweet From the White House Press Secretary Is the New "Covfefe"
Women's Health
Female Entrepreneurs Are Making Innovative Products For Your Period
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List
Pride Month
The Life and Times of My Drag Queen Grandmother, Flawless Sabrina

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Emoji Tweet

This Emoji-Laced Tweet From the White House Press Secretary Is the New "Covfefe"

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders found herself in a "covfefe"-style scandal of her own on June 10th when she tweeted out an emoji-laced tweet that no one could understand.

The internet instantly had a field day with the confusing tweet, as usual, with some even wondering if it was a secret coded message for Russia. Keep reading to see some of the other hilarious reactions to the incoherent tweet, then read Sanders' perfectly reasonable explanation ahead.

Turns out Huckabee's 3-year-old son, Huck, was the culprit behind the confusing emoji tweet:

It's safe to say we can mark this down as one of the most reasonable explanations to come from the White House administration lately.

Image Source: Getty / Mark Wilson
