50 States of Winter Travel Destinations

If the thought of hibernating inside all Winter long makes you shiver, it's time to start planning your next escape. And thanks to its massive size — 3.8 million square miles, to be exact — and incredible diversity, America is certainly the hot spot when it comes to wintertime travel. No matter if you're looking to flee the piles of snow or flock to them, this country oozes with adventure for every type of wanderer. So go ahead, pack your bags. We've combed through each state and listed an array of dazzling destinations, guaranteed to satisfy your bubbling wanderlust. All you have to do is decide which place to choose first!

Alabama: Fairhope
Alaska: Fairbanks
Arizona: Grand Canyon
Arkansas: Bentonville
California: Lake Tahoe
Colorado: Silverton Mountain
Connecticut: Hartford
Delaware: Wilmington
Florida: Sarasota
Georgia: Jekyll Island
Hawaii: Big Island
Idaho: Sun Valley
Illinois: Chicago
Indiana: Parke County
Iowa: Des Moines
Kansas: Clinton State Park
Kentucky: Lexington
Louisiana: New Orleans
Maine: Kittery
Maryland: Patapsco Valley State Park
Massachusetts: Boston
Michigan: Frankenmuth
Minnesota: Ely
Mississippi: Windsor Ruins
Missouri: St. Louis
Montana: Lone Mountain Ranch
Nebraska: Omaha
Nevada: Lake Mead
New Hampshire: Bretton Woods
New Jersey: Princeton
New Mexico: Sandia Mountains
