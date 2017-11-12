50 States of Winter Travel Destinations

If the thought of hibernating inside all Winter long makes you shiver, it's time to start planning your next escape. And thanks to its massive size — 3.8 million square miles, to be exact — and incredible diversity, America is certainly the hot spot when it comes to wintertime travel. No matter if you're looking to flee the piles of snow or flock to them, this country oozes with adventure for every type of wanderer. So go ahead, pack your bags. We've combed through each state and listed an array of dazzling destinations, guaranteed to satisfy your bubbling wanderlust. All you have to do is decide which place to choose first!