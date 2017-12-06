 Skip Nav
20 Incredible Stocking Stuffers For $1 or Less

The season of giving is upon us! Between buying all sorts of presents for family and friends, you don't want to break the bank when it comes to stocking stuffers. Luckily for you, we have found 20 amazing options that are only one dollar or less — we're not kidding. Take a look at these fun little gifts that will cost you next to nothing.

Adjustable Leaf Skeleton Ring
$0.20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Stoneware Soup Mug
$1
from dollartree.com
Buy Now
Rubberized Crystal Case
$1
from amazon.com
Buy Now
L.A. Colors Lip Gloss & Lipstick Duo
$1
from dollartree.com
Buy Now
Mirror Compact
$0.36
from nicepricefavors.com
Buy Now
Wet n Wild
Wild Shine Nail Color
$0.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Wet n Wild Nail Polish
Holographic Magic Cube Puzzle
$1
from dollartree.com
Buy Now
3-in-1 Magic Gloves
$1
from dollartree.com
Buy Now
Bottle Opener/Key Chain
$0.33
from budgetkeychains.com
Buy Now
Luminessence Peppermint Mini Glass Apothecary Jar Candle
$1
from dollartree.com
Buy Now
Open-Toe Slippers
$1
from dollartree.com
Buy Now
Pom Pom Knit Hat
$1
from dollartree.com
Buy Now
Jumbo Character Pens
$1
from dollartree.com
Buy Now
L.A. Colors Expressions Pressed Powder
$1
from dollartree.com
Buy Now
Candy Cane Pen
$1
from officeplayground.com
Buy Now
Toraway Pro Cosmetic Makeup Tool Face Brush
$0.39
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Poly-Fleece Plaid Scarf
$1
from dollartree.com
Buy Now
Scented Body Lotion
$1
from dollartree.com
Buy Now
Weekly Pocket Planners
$1
from dollartree.com
Buy Now
