13 Feelings You've Already Had If You're a Christmas Fanatic

Not that I'm counting, but Christmas is less than 15 weeks away. To the amusement of my significant other and coworkers, I'm one of those people who get excited when the weather turns cold, I definitely have a Christmas countdown app on my phone, and trust me when I say that my tree will be up on the first of December (I would do it earlier, but I'm unfortunately not allowed . . . ).

If you, too, are a Christmasaholic, it means you have great taste, and it also means you've probably had these 14 thoughts in the past couple of weeks.

21 Signs You're Shamelessly Obsessed With Christmas

When Brands Started Launching New Christmas Products
When Everybody Is Sad Summer's Ending and You're Just Here Like
When Shops Started Replacing Swimwear With Sweaters
When 98 Degrees Announced a Christmas Tour
When Netflix Started Adding Christmas Movies to Its Selection
When the Days Started Getting Shorter
When Disneyland Announced Its Holiday Dates
When You Suddenly Realized That We're Less Than 15 Weeks Away From Christmas
When You've Already Started Thinking About What You're Going to Buy For Your Loved Ones
When You've Been Practicing Your Gift Wrapping Skills All Year Long
When You May or May Not Have Already Started Listening to Michael Bublé's Christmas Album
When You've Started Planning All the Cute Christmassy Dates You're Going to Go On With Your SO
When You've Already Started Thinking About How You're Going to Decorate Your Tree This Year
GifsChristmasHumorHoliday
