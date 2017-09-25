13 Feelings You've Already Had If You're a Christmas Fanatic

Not that I'm counting, but Christmas is less than 15 weeks away. To the amusement of my significant other and coworkers, I'm one of those people who get excited when the weather turns cold, I definitely have a Christmas countdown app on my phone, and trust me when I say that my tree will be up on the first of December (I would do it earlier, but I'm unfortunately not allowed . . . ).

If you, too, are a Christmasaholic, it means you have great taste, and it also means you've probably had these 14 thoughts in the past couple of weeks.