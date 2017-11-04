 Skip Nav
88 Awesome DIY Stocking Stuffers

We know it may be a little early to start thinking about stocking stuffers, but can we make the argument that it's never too early for Christmas? If you're trying to figure out what to fill someone's stocking with, save your money and make these stocking stuffers instead. And don't worry if you're not a crafter; many of these DIYs are easy and don't take up too much time.

— Additional reporting by Emily Co

Leather Tassel Keychains
Aromatherapy Shower Tablets
Sequined Camera Strap
Spa Trio
Glitter Shot Glass Vases
Instagram in a Box
Makeup Brushes
Sharpie Coffee Mugs
Jeweled Bobby Pins
Jewelry Storage
Rose Gold Foiled Pencil Cup
Patterned Clutch
Monogrammed Candles
Ombré Journals
Mousepad
Glitter-Dipped Mugs
Gold Glam Tray
Felt Flower Decor Bottle
Heart Pins
Cork Coasters
Stamped Tea Towels
Glitter Watch
Geometric Clay Rings
Painted Acrylic Boxes
Pencil Pouches
Fabric-Wrapped Bangle Bracelets
Pineapple Sugar Scrub
Trinket Tray
Wire Headband
Rattan Pencil Case
Mini Wall Weaving
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds