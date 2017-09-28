Disneyland's Decorations For Día de los Muertos Are Just the Right Amount of Perfection

Disneyland is pulling out all of the stops to celebrate the release of Coco, out Nov. 22. At Paradise Gardens in Disney California Adventure, there are a ton of decorations that honor Día de los Muertos, and we're jealous of you if you have a trip already planned — if you don't, you're about to go grab your credit card and ask for time off.

While you browse around, you'll be treated to mariachi music and a delicious all-new menu of Mexican food (don't worry: everyone's favorite deep-fried elote isn't going anywhere), all while decorations honoring the Latin American celebration surround you, including Catrinas, papel picado, and sugar skulls. See 17 details from Plaza de la Familia that'll make you want to celebrate Day of the Dead at Disneyland this year.