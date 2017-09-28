 Skip Nav
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head
Disneyland's Decorations For Día de los Muertos Are Just the Right Amount of Perfection

Disneyland is pulling out all of the stops to celebrate the release of Coco, out Nov. 22. At Paradise Gardens in Disney California Adventure, there are a ton of decorations that honor Día de los Muertos, and we're jealous of you if you have a trip already planned — if you don't, you're about to go grab your credit card and ask for time off.

While you browse around, you'll be treated to mariachi music and a delicious all-new menu of Mexican food (don't worry: everyone's favorite deep-fried elote isn't going anywhere), all while decorations honoring the Latin American celebration surround you, including Catrinas, papel picado, and sugar skulls. See 17 details from Plaza de la Familia that'll make you want to celebrate Day of the Dead at Disneyland this year.

Bright and vivid colors welcome you into Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure.
The entrance is flanked by a Catrina mariachi on one side . . .
. . . and one dressed in traditional Mexican dress on the other.
A mariachi band will play music throughout the day.
You can take in the music while sipping drinks and enjoying some food.
Outside a Coco exhibit, you can learn more about Día de los Muertos.
And you can catch a closer glimpse of the Coco poster.
You'll enter into the world of Disney's upcoming movie, one colorful decoration at a time.
The gazebo inside is filled with scenes from the movie . . .
. . . and amazing character posters.
You can celebrate by getting a beautiful flower crown.
Before you leave, you won't want to miss taking a picture in front of the Tree of Life.
There are flowers every which way at Disneyland Park's Frontierland.
The mariachi skeletons will get you pumped for the rest of the experience in Frontierland.
The installation at Zocalo Park features two hidden Mickeys — can you spot them?
Displays will teach you the origins of Día de los Muertos.
Papel picado banners decorate Frontierland.
