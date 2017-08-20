A New Study Says This Is the Key to Buying Someone the Perfect Gift

It happens to all of us: you're out shopping for a gift and you find something you like so much you want to get it for yourself too, but you don't buy two because the maxim "it's better to give than to receive" was drilled into your head at an early age. If the scenario is familiar, I have good news for you: a new study indicates it might be better for everyone for you to buy that gift — and have it too.

Joint research conducted by marketing professors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Toronto Scarborough found that gift recipients like their presents more when the gift giver also purchased the item for themselves. A key feature of the findings indicated the good feelings were highest when the items were purchased at the same time. "I liked these flowered headphones so much, I bought myself a set too."

The authors of the study call this phenomenon "companionizing," but I call it "one for me and one for you." They explain sharing the gift "causes gift recipients to like their gifts more and feel closer to gift givers." That the gift giver also has the item makes that item seem better to the recipient. This effect didn't just happen with close friends or family — it also works when the recipients aren't all that familiar with the giver. In fact, the the researchers believe this could be the best way to select presents for those people you don't know all that well. My advice: don't hold back, and treat yourself.