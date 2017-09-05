8 Ways to Take Control of Your Anxiety Today

Anxiety is a crippling disorder that affects you both mentally and physically. I would know; I have coped with it for years now. But 2017 is the year I'm going to face my nerves head on. I'm staying positive about this year, and you should, too. The only way to climb out of the darkness is to believe that you can, so I have some incredibly helpful tips for taking control of your anxiety. Read on and challenge yourself to do the same.