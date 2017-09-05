 Skip Nav
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
9 Beautiful Beaches Where Clothing Is 100% Optional
22 Airport Hacks to Remember Before Your Next Flight
8 Ways to Take Control of Your Anxiety Today

Anxiety is a crippling disorder that affects you both mentally and physically. I would know; I have coped with it for years now. But 2017 is the year I'm going to face my nerves head on. I'm staying positive about this year, and you should, too. The only way to climb out of the darkness is to believe that you can, so I have some incredibly helpful tips for taking control of your anxiety. Read on and challenge yourself to do the same.

48 Songs to Help Soothe Your Anxiety

Accept that you have anxiety.
Stay organized.
Find a hobby you're passionate about.
Get enough sleep.
Don't keep it a secret.
Maintain a good relationship with your doctor.
Practice self-care on a daily basis.
Remain positive.
