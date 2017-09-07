How Instagram Is Changing Travel

The desire to document every moment of a trip can become an addiction, especially if you're in an Instagram-worthy spot. The constant connectivity to our smartphones can get in the way of our ability to relax and get a new perspective — one of the many benefits of taking time off. Studies show that you need at least six consecutive days off to get the lasting positive mental and physical effects of vacation. If you never turn off, you may undermine your chance to achieve those benefits.

This compulsion to post to Instagram may reduce your ability to truly enjoy your trip. Why travel all the way to Paris if you're going to look at the Mona Lisa through the screen of your iPhone? There are much better photos of the painting on Google Images when you think about it, and that crowd of people jostling to get the same shot surely undermines the experience. When you're more concerned about your followers and friends elsewhere, it's harder to connect with the local surroundings — and sometimes that can make you a rude visitor. Recently, Milan joined other fed-up cities by banning selfie sticks, a rule that is part of a new set of restrictions meant to curb "anti-social behavior." Ironically, social media might be making us less social.

Striving for the "Instagram aesthetic" can also make travel more homogenized. Every bar, restaurant, and hotel begins to blend together, no matter where it is in the world. Haven't I seen that palm wallpaper somewhere before? Oh look, another humorous neon sign! Back at home, you may notice your Instagram feed getting a little repetitive. "Lately, we've seen a lot of all-too-perfectly assembled images," O'Neill says. "The shots look more like bland, contrived advertising than something a person actually came across authentically on their last trip." Often, these photos celebrate conspicuous consumption: a boarding pass peeking out of an expensive leather passport holder, a tray of oysters and Champagne, or an infinity pool overlooking the sea. There's nothing specific to the location. "This aesthetic assumes everyone in every place must like the same set of products," O'Neill says, and he doesn't see the point of traveling if you're already going to find what you're already comfortable with. Still, he believes the problem isn't Instagram itself: "it's just a once-interesting style notion that's been overdone by copycats."