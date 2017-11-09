 Skip Nav
Travel
9 Beautiful Beaches Where Clothing Is 100% Optional
Holiday Living
23 Unique Ways to Decorate With Christmas Lights
Tattoos
44 Quote Tattoos That Will Change Your Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 Surprisingly Simple Ways to Brighten Someone's Day

Let's face it: life is stressful. Between working long hours, maintaining a home, and juggling many different personal relationships, it is so easy to become overwhelmed with the daily grind. If you happen to notice a co-worker experiencing a particularly rough day or a friend feeling down or defeated, you probably will want to do something to boost their spirits. While grand gestures and fancy gifts can certainly be impressive, it doesn't always have to be this complicated! Sometimes the best ways to brighten someone's day are those that are simple, genuine, and straight from the heart. Read on for 50 inspiring ideas to bring some joy to those around you starting right now.

Related
Become a Better Person With This 30-Day Kindness Challenge
66 Things to Be Grateful For, Big and Small
Let someone know that they inspire you.
Give someone a small and unexpected gift.
Give someone your undivided attention.
Send out some snail mail.
Wash and fold your partner’s laundry.
Let someone go ahead of you in a busy line.
Pick up your co-worker's favorite Starbucks order during your morning run.
Say "I wish you were here" with Snapchats.
Go on a meme-tagging spree when you know your best friend has had a rough day.
Invite the new person at the office to lunch.
Smile at someone you don’t know.
A simple hug or kiss goes a long way.
Hide a thoughtful Post-It note for your loved one to find later.
Pay a genuine compliment to a friend, or even a stranger.
Show your love by cooking a delicious meal.
Let them win the board game.
Write up a quick Facebook message to a friend you haven't seen in a while.
Leave a generous tip for your waiter or waitress.
Make the bed for your partner.
Surprise someone with fresh flowers.
Bring in treats to the office "just because."
Listen to your friend's story . . . even if you’ve heard it a million times before.
Say "I love you."
Send a thoughtful text animated with plenty of emoji.
Clean!!
Don't forget to send out thank you cards.
Offer to pay for a stranger's order at the coffee shop or local restaurant.
Text a screenshot of that old but hilarious photo to your best friend.
Surprise your significant other with a little breakfast in bed.
Offer to mow your neighbor's lawn.
Use an idle 15 minutes to call a friend and ask how they're doing.
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Self ImprovementFriendshipAdviceWellness
Sleep
Try This Healthy Self-Care Challenge
by Dominique Astorino
Advice For Dating After a Divorce
Relationships
The 16 Stages of Dating After Divorce
by Nancy Einhart
Best Self-Care Products
Gift Guide
These 18 Self-Care Products Will Remind You to Breathe In and Breathe Out
by Hilary White
Cool Amazon Products
Consumerism
16 Cool Amazon Products That Will Change Your Life — All Under $30
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Dumbledore Quotes
JK Rowling
29 Dumbledore Quotes That Will Inspire You to Do Magical Things
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds