50 Surprisingly Simple Ways to Brighten Someone's Day

Let's face it: life is stressful. Between working long hours, maintaining a home, and juggling many different personal relationships, it is so easy to become overwhelmed with the daily grind. If you happen to notice a co-worker experiencing a particularly rough day or a friend feeling down or defeated, you probably will want to do something to boost their spirits. While grand gestures and fancy gifts can certainly be impressive, it doesn't always have to be this complicated! Sometimes the best ways to brighten someone's day are those that are simple, genuine, and straight from the heart. Read on for 50 inspiring ideas to bring some joy to those around you starting right now.