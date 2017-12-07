 Skip Nav
0
Meet the Next Generation of Beauty Influencers

While we've traditionally looked to the silver screen for celebrity beauty inspiration, the modern era has us looking at big names on smaller screens — our laptops and smartphones.

The future of the world is digital, fame included. The new crop of stars are making names for themselves on YouTube, Instagram, and other online platforms. As people increasingly turn to makeup and hair tutorials to help us get our acts (and faces) together, the popularity of beauty influencers has surged beyond all expectations.

Besides accessibility, these social platforms also offer more opportunity for a range of influencers to find success — including young aspiring makeup artists and beauty gurus. In fact, it seems that teens have an edge on their older competitors when it comes to digital media, since they've grown up surrounded by and immersed in technology — and perhaps have the most thorough understanding of the newest applications.

Sure to be the next generation of beauty stars, these influencers prove that the game is changing. And, based on the talent we've seen from these teens thus far, we can't wait to see where they go from here. No matter how famous they get, though, we hope they'll keep teaching us along the way.

Ella Victoria
OkaySage
Brooklyn and Bailey
Courtney Walker
Koleen Diaz
Lindsey Remi
Maddi Bragg
Teala Dunn
Vivian V
Adelaine Morin
