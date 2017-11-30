A Diamond-Shaped Perfume By Diana Ross Is Comin' Out

Fact: it is impossible to have too much Diana Ross in your life. From the iconic singer's ubiquitous natural hair to the casual black feathered fascinator she graced us with on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet, there ain't no style glam enough for Queen Ross to try out. Case in point? Diamond Diana, the fragrance she just released that comes packaged in — you guessed it – a crystal capsule.



The disco queen who birthed national treasures such as the hit song "I'm Coming Out" and the eternally-fabulous Tracee Ellis Ross is also giving us her first-ever fragrance. With top notes of mandarin orange, bergamot, lemon, and jasmine, this musky scent sounds supremely sensual.

Of course, the real kicker is the product's packaging, which we want to reach out and touch through our computer screens. It's sort of like the old Hollywood glamour version of KKW Beauty's new Gardenia fragrance bottles, and we're into the similarities between the new releases. After all, this 1975 shot of Diana is a dead ringer for Kim's latest naked glitter photoshoot, no?



Image Source: Getty / Sunset Boulevard

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

As Diana once told us, you can't hurry love, but you can hurry on over to HSN to purchase Diamond Diana ($75) to rep a straight-up beauty icon on your vanity.