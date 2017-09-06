 Skip Nav
Ulta Beauty
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Ulta Beauty 5-Star Ratings
Beauty News
Wednesday, Sept. 6, Is Your ONLY Chance to Score These Greige Kat Von D Lipsticks!
Beauty News
Live in LA? You Could Get a Free Naked Palette — but There's a Catch
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
22 Nude Nail Art Ideas to Mix Up Your Basic Manicure

Decking your nails out in seasonal and patterned designs is fun, but there's nothing more chic and timeless than a classic nude manicure. But if you occasionally want to give your manicure an understated punch, pale nails aren't limited to one solid coat. We've rounded up simple yet inventive neutral nail art ideas for when your minimal lacquer needs a little excitement. Look through to get inspired.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Nail TrendsBeauty TrendsNail Art
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
The Hidden Rainbow Roots Trend Is Mesmerizing
by Kelsey Garcia
Tiny Wrist Tattoos
Beauty Trends
30 Tiny, Chic Wrist Tattoos That Are Better Than a Bracelet
by Nile Cappello
T-Rex Hands Selfie Trend
Beauty News
T-Rex Hands Is the Bizarre Selfie Pose You Didn't Even Notice
by Aimee Simeon
Elbow Tattoo Ideas
Bella Hadid
20 Photos That Prove Above-the-Elbow Tattoos Are Secretly Sexy
by Kristina Rodulfo
Pacifica AromaPower Fragrances
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds