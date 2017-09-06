Nude Nail Art Ideas
22 Nude Nail Art Ideas to Mix Up Your Basic Manicure
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
22 Nude Nail Art Ideas to Mix Up Your Basic Manicure
Decking your nails out in seasonal and patterned designs is fun, but there's nothing more chic and timeless than a classic nude manicure. But if you occasionally want to give your manicure an understated punch, pale nails aren't limited to one solid coat. We've rounded up simple yet inventive neutral nail art ideas for when your minimal lacquer needs a little excitement. Look through to get inspired.
0previous images
-11more images