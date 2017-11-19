 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Find Your Perfect Curling Iron, No Matter What Style You Want
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Find Your Perfect Curling Iron, No Matter What Style You Want

We get it: sometimes shopping for the perfect curling iron can be a chore. Between the different barrel lengths, the hot curlers, and that rumor that you can get beach waves with a flat iron, how are you supposed to make heads or tails? Quit scratching your head. We've broken down what each size curling iron does (with pictures to match!) to help you find your new iron BFF.

Hot Tools Gold Curling Iron, 2-Inch
$55
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Conair
Instant Heat Curling Iron, Model CD89WCS 1 1/2 in
$17
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Conair Blow Dryers & Irons
T3 Tourmaline
SinglePass Twirl Curling Iron (1.25 inch)
$99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more T3 Tourmaline Blow Dryers & Irons
Bumble and Bumble
Surf Spray 4.25fl.oz
$27
from SpaceNK
Buy Now See more Bumble and Bumble Styling Products
Hot Tools
Professional Marcel Curling Iron
$40
from Folica.com
Buy Now See more Hot Tools Blow Dryers & Irons
Sally Beauty
Generic Value Products GVP 3/4 Inch (19mm) Professional Conical Curling Iron
$37
from Sally Beauty
Buy Now See more Sally Beauty Blow Dryers & Irons
Hot Tools
Professional Marcel Curling Iron
$40
from Folica.com
Buy Now See more Hot Tools Blow Dryers & Irons
Plugged In
HeatMaster Chrome 3/8 Inch Curling Iron
$10.99
from Sally Beauty
Buy Now See more Plugged In Blow Dryers & Irons
Conair
Hot Clips Multi-Size Rollers Model CHV26HCXR
$59
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Conair Hair Care
Gold'n Hot
Gold Crimping Iron
$34.99
from Sally Beauty
Buy Now See more Gold'n Hot Blow Dryers & Irons
Conair
You Wave Ultra Specialty Styler
$39
from Folica.com
Buy Now See more Conair Blow Dryers & Irons
Harry Josh Ceramic Styling Iron
$200
from hairenvy.com
Buy Now
2-Inch Curling Iron
1 1/2-Inch Curling Iron
1 1/4-Inch Curling Iron
1-Inch Curling Iron
3/4-Inch Curling Iron
5/8-Inch Curling Iron
3/8-Inch Curling Iron
Hot Rollers
Crimping Iron
Wave Iron
Flat Iron
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
CurlsBeauty TipsCelebrity HairHair
Shop Story
Read Story
Hot Tools Gold Curling Iron, 2-Inch
from ulta.com
$55
Conair
Instant Heat Curling Iron, Model CD89WCS 1 1/2 in
from Walgreens
$17
T3 Tourmaline
SinglePass Twirl Curling Iron (1.25 inch)
from Nordstrom
$99
Bumble and Bumble
Surf Spray 4.25fl.oz
from SpaceNK
$27
Hot Tools
Professional Marcel Curling Iron
from Folica.com
$40
Sally Beauty
Generic Value Products GVP 3/4 Inch (19mm) Professional Conical Curling Iron
from Sally Beauty
$37
Plugged In
HeatMaster Chrome 3/8 Inch Curling Iron
from Sally Beauty
$10.99
Conair
Hot Clips Multi-Size Rollers Model CHV26HCXR
from Macy's
$59
Gold'n Hot
Gold Crimping Iron
from Sally Beauty
$34.99
Conair
You Wave Ultra Specialty Styler
from Folica.com
$39
Harry Josh Ceramic Styling Iron
from hairenvy.com
$200
Shop More
Bumble and Bumble Styling Products SHOP MORE
Bumble and Bumble
Surf Foam Spray Blow Dry, 150ml - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$31
Bumble and Bumble
Surf Spray, 125ml - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$27
Bumble and Bumble
Thickening Dryspun Finish Dry Spray
from Nordstrom
$14
Bumble and Bumble
Holding spray 250ml
from Selfridges
$26.50
Bumble and Bumble
Curl Pre-Style Primer 250ml
from Selfridges
$24
Gold'n Hot Blow Dryers & Irons SHOP MORE
Gold'n Hot
Ceramic Crimping Iron
from Ulta
$34.99
Gold'n Hot
Professional Jet Bonnet Dryer Attachment
from Ulta
$14.99
Gold'n Hot
Professional Spring Iron
from Ulta
$31.99
Gold'n Hot
Professional Spring Iron
from Ulta
$31.99
Gold'n Hot
Ceramic Crimping Iron
from Ulta
$34.99
T3 Tourmaline Blow Dryers & Irons SHOP MORE
T3 Tourmaline
Twirl 360 Motion-Sensing Auto-Rotating Curling Iron
from Nordstrom
$230
T3 Tourmaline
Bodywaver Styling Iron
from Nordstrom
$149
T3 Tourmaline
Featherweight Luxe 2I Dryer
from Nordstrom
$250
T3 Tourmaline
Twirl Convertible Curling Iron
from Anthropologie
$185
T3 Tourmaline
White & Rose Gold Featherweight Luxe 2I Hair Dryer
from Nordstrom
$250
Bumble and Bumble Styling Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
happilyhughes
thesouthernstyleguide
thelondonchatter
adashofdetails
T3 Tourmaline Blow Dryers & Irons AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
_anna_english
taymbrown
arfotographystyle
bananasandbraids
Hot Tools Blow Dryers & Irons AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
aboutabbyblog
carlye.myka
carlye.myka
shesthatgirlguide
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds