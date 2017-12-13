12 Naughty and Nice Gifts For Every Member of Rihanna's Navy

Rihanna sure has come a long way from the island girl next door we first met in 2005. Over the last 12 years, the 29-year-old singer has solidified her status as a trendsetter in fashion and beauty with the release of her Fenty Beauty collection, all while amassing a collection of No. 1 hits and gaining an ever-loyal fan base whom she lovingly refers to as her "Navy." Between releasing provocative music videos and giving back to her Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna is the embodiment of the term "naughty and nice." In celebration of all that Rihanna does, we rounded up a gift guide for lovers of pop music's favorite bad gal this holiday season.