12 Naughty and Nice Gifts For Every Member of Rihanna's Navy
12 Naughty and Nice Gifts For Every Member of Rihanna's Navy

Rihanna sure has come a long way from the island girl next door we first met in 2005. Over the last 12 years, the 29-year-old singer has solidified her status as a trendsetter in fashion and beauty with the release of her Fenty Beauty collection, all while amassing a collection of No. 1 hits and gaining an ever-loyal fan base whom she lovingly refers to as her "Navy." Between releasing provocative music videos and giving back to her Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna is the embodiment of the term "naughty and nice." In celebration of all that Rihanna does, we rounded up a gift guide for lovers of pop music's favorite bad gal this holiday season.

16 Moments That Show Rihanna Has Been Work, Work, Working Hard All Year
Fenty Beauty Liquid Lipstick
$24
from fentybeauty.com
Buy Now
Puma
Fur Women's Slide Sandals
$90
from Puma
Buy Now See more Puma Sandals
Cake, Cake, Cake Pillow
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Henna Tattoo Inspired by RiRi
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Puma
FENTY Women's Pointy Creeper Patent
$190
from Puma
Buy Now See more Puma Activewear
Stance Socks
"Look Back at It" Socks
$22
from stance.com
Buy Now
Rihanna
RiRi Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 oz - A Macy's Exclusive
$60
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Rihanna Fragrances
Fenty Beauty Conceal, Contour, Highlight
$54
from fentybeauty.com
Buy Now
Boob Sweatshirt
"Free the Nipple" Sweatshirt
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Rihanna "Work" Gradient Lyric Card
$3
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Shine Bright Like a Diamond Mug
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Rihanna Crown T-Shirt
Rihanna Anti T-Shirt
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
