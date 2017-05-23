Celebrity Couples From the '90s
These Iconic '90s Couples Will Have You Whispering, "Winona Forever"
Photo 1 of 50
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
These Iconic '90s Couples Will Have You Whispering, "Winona Forever"
Sure, the 2000s gave us high-profile pairs like Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, and of course, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — but there really was no better time to follow iconic celebrity couples than the '90s. From Brad and Gwyneth to Bruce and Demi, scroll through for a romantic walk down memory lane. Winona forever!