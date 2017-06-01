 Skip Nav
Did Princess Diana Have a Job Before Becoming a Royal?

Princess Diana Was the First Royal Bride to Have This Before Getting Engaged

Princess Diana's time as a royal was pretty groundbreaking. Aside from making a difference with her numerous charities and work in the community, the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry proved time and time again that she was no ordinary princess (and not just because she wasn't afraid to stand up to the royal family). While her marriage to Prince Charles on July 29, 1981 was declared a national holiday by the UK, there's another reason why their nuptials were historic. Diana was the first royal bride to have had a paying job before her engagement.

24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana

After attending a finishing school in Rougemont, Switzerland, for one term in 1978, Diana returned to London. She took a series of low-paying jobs before finding employment as a kindergarten teacher at the Young England School. She continued to work at the school until her engagement to the Prince of Whales in February 1981. And this certainly paved the way for other royal brides. Her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, was the UK's first royal bride with a university degree.

Image Source: Getty / Bettmann
