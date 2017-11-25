Dwayne Johnson's Emotional Thanksgiving Post Will Remind You to Stay Gracious

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Nov 24, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Dwayne Johnson has plenty reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving. The Jumanji actor took to Instagram to commemorate the festive holiday and reflect on his life before all of his success. "As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in '87 when we couldn't even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat," he revealed. "We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it. And here we are today."

Dwayne also took a moment to lighten the mood by joking about his Sexiest Man Alive title which he recently lost to country singer Blake Shelton. "After we bowed our heads in prayer, we went around the table and everyone shared what they were thankful for," he captioned the sweet photo of his beautiful family.

"Personally, I'm a little surprised no one expressed how thankful they were that THE Sexiest Man Alive (I refuse to relinquish my title to Blake Shelton or any man) was sitting at the table," he teased. All jokes aside, Dwayne expressed his gratitude for his "big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana," and reminded everyone of what the true meaning of Thanksgiving is all about.