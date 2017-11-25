 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Dwayne Johnson's Emotional Thanksgiving Post Will Remind You to Stay Gracious
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Showed Her Most Carefree Side in Reputation, and I'm So Here For It
Celebrity Kids
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are 2 Stylish Peas in a Pod While Sightseeing in Paris

Dwayne Johnson's Thanksgiving Photo 2017

Dwayne Johnson's Emotional Thanksgiving Post Will Remind You to Stay Gracious

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Dwayne Johnson has plenty reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving. The Jumanji actor took to Instagram to commemorate the festive holiday and reflect on his life before all of his success. "As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in '87 when we couldn't even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat," he revealed. "We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it. And here we are today."

Dwayne also took a moment to lighten the mood by joking about his Sexiest Man Alive title which he recently lost to country singer Blake Shelton. "After we bowed our heads in prayer, we went around the table and everyone shared what they were thankful for," he captioned the sweet photo of his beautiful family.

"Personally, I'm a little surprised no one expressed how thankful they were that THE Sexiest Man Alive (I refuse to relinquish my title to Blake Shelton or any man) was sitting at the table," he teased. All jokes aside, Dwayne expressed his gratitude for his "big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana," and reminded everyone of what the true meaning of Thanksgiving is all about.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesThanksgivingDwayne Johnson
Healthy Eating Tips
12 Fast Ways to Relieve Your Bloating Right Now
by Dominique Astorino
Dwayne Johnson's Moana Character Inspired by His Grandfather
Dwayne Johnson
You Probably Missed This Heartwarming Detail About Dwayne Johnson's Moana Character
by Monica Sisavat
Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos
Dwayne Johnson
What Each of Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos Mean to Him
by Catherine Conelly
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Trailer
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Are Nonstop Laughs in the New Jumanji Sequel Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Jimmy Fallon's Prince Cover at 2017 Thanksgiving Day Parade
Holiday Entertainment
Prince Fans Weren't Exactly Thrilled by Jimmy Fallon's Thanksgiving Day Parade Tribute
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds