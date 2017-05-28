 Skip Nav
Ariana Grande's Brother Urges Fans to "Spread a Message of Love" After Manchester Bombing
Frankie Grande Tweets About Ariana's Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande's Brother Urges Fans to "Spread a Message of Love" After Manchester Bombing

Frankie Grande is breaking his silence following the devastating Manchester attack that killed 22 people and left many more injured at his sister, Ariana's, concert last week. On Sunday, Frankie spoke out about the tragedy in a series of tweets, writing, "My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester."

He also addressed Ariana's recent statement, adding, "I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear."

Frankie then included a link to the British Red Cross's fundraising page, which several stars have also been sharing on their social media accounts to ask their fans to join them in donating money to help the victims and their families.

Since the horrific terror attack, Ariana received support from celebrities, fans, friends, and people all across the world. After returning safely to the United States on Tuesday, she had an emotional reunion with boyfriend Mac Miller and announced a Manchester benefit concert.

Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
