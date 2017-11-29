The Sweet and (Sort-of) Relatable Ways That Royal Couples Have Met

Hands up: who met their partner in a bar, through work, or at college? At the Olympics perhaps? No? Just Princess Anne then. Some members of the royal family have met their spouses in ordinary circumstances, while others have locked eyes for the first time at some very fancy-pants events. The queen, Prince Charles, and Prince Andrew all knew their future spouses for years before reuniting and clicking, while others were all the subjects of fix-ups. Take a look at how the royals meet their match when swiping right is not an option.



