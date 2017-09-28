 Skip Nav
Kourtney Packs On the PDA With Her Boyfriend in Paris Amid Kylie and Khloé Pregnancy Reports

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are still going strong! The couple, who first ignited romance rumors in May, were front and center at the star-studded soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and FC Bayern Munich in Paris on Wednesday. The pair put on a loving display as they laughed in the stands and shared a few kisses near Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell, and things only got cuter when Kourtney adorably squeezed her boyfriends's face.

Kourtney touched down in France for Paris Fashion Week earlier this week, and even though her sister, Kim, didn't join her, it marks Kourtney's first time in Paris since Kim's terrifying robbery last year. The outing also comes on the heels of reports that both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant with their first children. While the family has yet to confirm the reports, Kim is also reportedly expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate. What a time to be a Kardashian!

Younes BendjimaCelebrity PDAKourtney KardashianCelebrity CouplesCelebrity Vacations
