8 Facts About Riverdale's It Girl Lili Reinhart

Riverdale is full of gorgeous eye candy and tons of juicy drama, but one of our favorite parts about the series is the strong female characters. While we love Betty Cooper and her Nancy Drew investigating skills, we are equally obsessed with the actress who plays her, Lili Reinhart. Aside from being extremely talented, she is also incredibly inspiring as she fiercely advocates for mental health awareness and fighting the stigma surrounding it. And that's not the only interesting thing about her. Read on for even more fun facts about the up-and-coming star.

