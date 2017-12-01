 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
11-Year-Old Meghan Markle Standing Up to Sexism Proves She's BEEN Royalty
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make Their Public Debut as a Couple After 6 Months of Dating
Barack Obama
Is Anyone Having More Fun Than Barack Obama This Year? Not Likely

Meghan Markle '90s Sexist Commercial on Nickelodeon Video

11-Year-Old Meghan Markle Standing Up to Sexism Proves She's BEEN Royalty

As the world learns to know and love Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new fiancée, many facts about the future royal have been at the forefront of the cultural conversation, including her career goals, her family background, and even her fitness routine. But one of our favorite detail of Meghan's life thus far might be her history of activism . . . which started far before Harry ever knew her name. Following the royal engagement news, a video resurfaced of an 11-year-old Meghan fighting for equality after seeing a sexist TV commercial in true '90s fashion — with a segment on Nickelodeon's Nick News with Linda Ellerbee.

Back in 2015, Meghan shared the story about her first foray into women's advocacy at a UN Women's event in Beijing. In her speech, the actress described sitting in class and seeing a TV advertisement for dish soap, which proclaimed "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans." Troubled by the sexist implication that only women do dishes, young Meghan wrote letters to the company who produced the soap, Proctor & Gamble, along with women she admired, including Hillary Clinton and Gloria Allred. She also penned a letter to Linda Ellerbee, who (clearly) supported Meghan's cause and eventually interviewed her on Nick News.

Because of Meghan's initiative, Proctor & Gamble changed the slogan for its dish soap to "People all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans." In her UN Women's speech, Meghan described her successful protest as the first time she felt the power of her own actions . . . so basically, we can thank dish soap for the strong, inspiring, and firmly feminist woman who will soon marry into the British royal family! Watch the '90s interview above, then read more about the women who encourage Meghan in her humanitarian efforts.

Join the conversation
The RoyalsThe '90sMeghan MarkleNostalgiaSexismWomen's RightsViral VideosWomen
Kate Middleton
The Designer Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat
by Marcia Moody
Best Discontinued Urban Decay Makeup Products
Nostalgia
14 Discontinued Urban Decay Products We Want the Brand to Bring Back
by Emily Orofino
Literary Tattoos
Tattoos
Read 'Em and Weep! 49 Tattoos Inspired by Famous Books
by Hilary White
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Best 2017 Pictures
The Royals
2017: The Year We Got a Closer Look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Whirlwind Romance
by Monica Sisavat
Bride Dances to Beyonce at Her Wedding
Beyoncé Knowles
Watch This Bride Totally Slay a Beyoncé Routine at Her Wedding
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds