Harry Goes Caroling With His Ex While Meghan Spends Time With Her Mom in LA

Prince Harry and his ex Cressida Bonas were both in attendance for the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund carol concert in London on Tuesday night. The duo — who previously dated from 2012 to 2014 — arrived separately to the event, and Cressida was accompanied by her mom, Mary-Gaye Curzon, while Harry stepped out solo. The memorial fund aims to provide educational resources to people in Uganda, and Harry and Prince William have been patrons of the charity since 2009. The festive event also brought out Pippa Middleton and her mom, Carole. Unfortunately, Meghan Markle did not attend as she's reportedly in LA visiting her mom, Doria Ragland, before she returns to the UK to spend Christmas with the royal family, which is an extremely big deal.

Not only will Meghan be the first fiancée to spend the holidays with the royal family, but her invitation came shortly after she met Queen Elizabeth II for tea back in September. According to Us Weekly, the queen is "delighted to have Harry bring his fiancée. It is a family occasion, after all, and Meghan is very much family now."