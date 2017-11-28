The Best Part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement Interview Is This Unaired Clip

The above video has no sound.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really are the perfect pair. Shortly after announcing their engagement to the world, the adorable couple sat down with BBC for their first joint interview. After revealing some intimate details about their relationship, including how Harry proposed, the duo continued to put their sweet bond on display when they took their microphones off. In behind-the-scenes footage from the interview, the pair is shown goofing off in front of the cameras. Even though the clip doesn't have any sound, it's clear these two really know how to make each other laugh.